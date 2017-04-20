Marshall Choral Union and Lincoln Brass to perform free concert

Marshall University’s Choral Union will be joined by the area’s longest-running brass quintet, Lincoln Brass, for “Joy and Woe,” a free concert on Sunday, April 30, in Smith Recital Hall on the university’s Huntington campus.

The performance will “explore the extremes of human emotions through music,” according to Deborah Bradley, director of the MU Choral Union.

Featuring music by well-known composers such as G.F. Handel, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Samuel Barber and Dominick Argento, the Choral Union and Lincoln Brass will take the stage together and separately during the hour-long concert.

“Marshall’s Choral Union is a collaborative effort at its roots,” said Bradley. “Marshall students are joined by community members who donate their time and talent for the joy of music-making,” said Bradley. “This performance takes the university-community collaboration further with the addition of Lincoln Brass.”

Lincoln Brass members include Jeff Flanagan and Keith Carper on trumpet, Jonathan Bradley on horn, Joe Patton on trombone and Buddy Madden on tuba. Jacob Smith will accompany the Choral Union on piano.

For more information about the event, contact Bradley at bradley34@marshall.edu. For more information about the School of Music, visit www.marshall.edu/music.