First grant from the 21st Century Cures Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that West Virginia will be receiving a nearly $6 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help combat the opioid crisis.

The $5,881,983 grant was provided for by the 21st Century Cures Act, which Rep. Jenkins proudly supported when it passed the House in November 2016 and when it was funded in December. The grant will fund expanded access to treatment, education and prevention.

“This grant will help West Virginia combat the drug crisis and offer more treatment options for people seeking a path out of addiction. I was proud to fight for funding in the 21st Century Cures Act and made sure that West Virginia would receive help in addressing this crisis plaguing our communities. Our community and recovery leaders already have plans on how to put these funds to work to help others, and I know these plans will make a real different in our fight. I will continue to champion West Virginia’s needs and make sure we get the resources we need to stop this public health crisis,” Rep. Jenkins said.

To combat the ongoing opioid crisis, SAMSHA and the U.S. Health and Human Services are prioritizing five key strategies: strengthening public health surveillance, advancing the practice of pain management, improving access to treatment and recovery services, targeting availability and distribution of overdose-reversing drugs, and supporting cutting-edge research. States and territories were awarded funds based on rates of overdose deaths and unmet needs for opioid addiction treatment.