THIS WEEK ON STAGE: "Guys and Dolls" Light Up Joan C at Marshall
The Joan C. Edwards Playhouse
at the JCE Performing Arts Center
Marshall University, Huntington, WV
MU Students Admitted with a valid I.D.
Main stage general admission $20
Main stage faculty / senior $15
Children five to twelve $7
Box Office 304-696-2787
"The Good Woman of Setzuan" (Play)
by Bertolt Brecht
Original music composed by Matt Jackfert; performed by Scott Christian
Essential Stages
Wed-Sat April 19- 22 at 7:30pm
David Stephen Skeen Theatre, Cole Bldg.
WVSU, Institute, WV.
WVSU students FREE; $10 General Admission
304-766-5110
"Marcellus Shale" (Play)
by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow
Fri-Sat April 21-22 at 8pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
(304) 721-4174.
Proceeds benefit the Ohio Valley Environmental Council and WVSORO.
"She Loves Me" (Musical)
by Joe Masteroff, Sheldon Harnick, and Jerry Bock
GWHS Theater of the Nevertheless
April 21-22 at 7pm
Matinee Sun April 23 at 1pm
George Washington High School
1522 Tennis Club Rd, Charleston, WV
Tickets TBA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1869388250010664/
"Company" (Musical)
by Stephen Sondheim
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Fri-Sat April 21-22 / 28-29 and May 5-6 at 8pm
Matinees Sun April 30 at 2:30pm
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
$18 Adults / $16 Students and Seniors
*Fri April 21 Get 50% off two or more adult tickets
*Sat April 22 Hospitality Night - Free refreshments
http://www.actors-guild.com
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
__________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"Sister Act: The Musical" (Musical)
Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner
The Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat May 5-6 / 12-13 / 19-20 at 7:30pm
ONE matinee Sun, May 14 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV
$25 Reserved seating. Tickets available NOW at
charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call / visit Charleston Civic Center Little Theater Box Office beginning a week before opening night. 304-343-2287 Mon-Sat 11am-2pm and one hour before showtimes.
"An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan" (Musical Revue)
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Directed by John W. Campbell
Fri-Sat May 5-6 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat May 11-13 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: Garden salad, Parmesan chicken, potatoes au gratin, broccoli, rolls, apple pie with cheese slice. This venue cannot sell alcohol. However, you are welcome to bring a bottle of wine to enjoy with dinner.
artstristate.org
"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)
by Tennesee Williams
Directed by Gregory Morris
Alban Arts and Conference Center
Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm
Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
www.albanartscenter.com
304-721-8896
"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)
*sensory friendly performance
Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production
Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks
Fri June 9 at 7:30pm
Sat-Sun June 10-11at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center drive, Charleston, WV
$15 Adult, $10 Senior/Students, 4 For $40.
Call 304-343-PLAY(7529) or you can buy tickets online at
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2917492
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 1 at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/
"Cabaret" (Musical)
by Kander and Ebb
Hipp Stage Productions
Sat June 24 and Fri June 30 at 8pm
Matinees Sun June 25 and Sat-Sun July 1-2 at 2pm
Peoples Bank Theatre
222 Putnam St, Marietta, OH
Tickets TBA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1295161530540840/
"Magic Treehouse: Dinosaurs Before Dark" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fri-Sat June 30-July 1at 7:30pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV
Tickets $5
Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/
"Xanadu, Jr" (Musical - Theatre by Children)
Performance by Summer Theater Camp sponsored by the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau
Fri-Sat Aug 4-5 at 7:30pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater, Barboursville, WV
Tickets $5
Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for tickets.
______________________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS FOR: "American Nero" (a NEW Rock Opera)
By Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company (CYAC)
Sat April 22 at 4pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
123 Summers St., Charleston, WV
Show dates: June 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 24.
at WVSU Capitol Center Theater
https://www.facebook.com/events/612566582284340/
AUDITIONS FOR: "Carmilla" (Play)
Astral Theatre Collective
Sat April 29 at 1pm
First Christian Church
2121 Kanawha Terrace, Saint Albans, WV
Show dates: August 11-12, 18-19, 2017 at Alban Arts Center, Saint Albans.
October 20-22, 27-29, 2017 at WVSU Capitol Center Theater, Charleston. There is a proposed date of September 30 for a performance at Parkersburg which will be confirmed by auditions.
AUDITIONS FOR : "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (Play)
Kanawha Players
Fri May 19 at 7pm, Sat-Sun May 20-21 at 3pm
LaBelle Theatre, 311 D Street, South Charleston, WV
This will be a cold reading audition
Performances will take place August 4th & 5th at Tamarack, Beckley, WV and August 18th, 19th, 20th at Charleston Civic Center Little Theater
https://www.facebook.com/events/301668733586827/permalink/301671983586502/
AUDITIONS FOR: "The Secret Garden" (Musical)
Sun July 9 from 2pm-5pm
Barboursville Park Amphitheater
Barboursville, WV
Show dates: Sept 22-24 and Sept 29-October 1.
Call Eddie Harbert at (304) 360-2749 for more info.