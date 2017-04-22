Marshall’s School of Physical Therapy invites community to White Coat Ceremony

The Marshall University School of Physical Therapy will hold its 5th annual White Coat Ceremony and Presentation Day at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the St. Mary’s Center for Education. The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that marks the student’s transition into a clinical environment, according to Program Director Dr. Scott Davis.

“The white coat is a symbol of knowledge, training and trust,” Davis said. “It is the responsibility of all physical therapists to meet or exceed that standard by providing compassionate and skilled care,” Davis said. “During the ceremony, students will pledge to follow the American Physical Therapy Association’s Code of Ethics for Physical Therapists, affirming their commitment to the profession and their future patients.”

Dr. Michael Prewitt, dean of the College of Health Professions, said he hopes members of the university community will attend this year’s White Coat Ceremony as it exemplifies the continued growth and development of Marshall University.

“Five years ago, we established a program that would serve the growing need for more physical therapists in our region,” Prewitt said. “Today, with the help of amazing faculty and staff, we can successfully say we have contributed to one of the fastest growing professions in the country. We feel very privileged to be a part of this growth and change at Marshall and believe me, it doesn’t stop here.”

Thirty-seven students will receive their white coats during the ceremony. It will take place in the School of Physical Therapy at St. Mary’s Community Conference Room located at 2847 5th Avenue in Huntington.

To learn more about Marshall’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, contact Davis at davis1090@marshall.edu or visit www.marshall.edu/physical-therapy.