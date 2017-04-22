Huntington Church Offers Sanctuary for Undocumented Immigrants

Following an executive order that increases enforcement of laws that impact undocumented immigrants, some cities and churches have expressed determination to defy deportation mandates. Cities which range from Berkeley, California, San Francisco and Los Angeles to Denver, Colorado, Miami Dade County, Cincinnati, Atlanta and New York City.

The sanctuary concept dates back to the Old Testament where asylum would be offered. The custom spread to churches and religious orders offering sanctuary for those facing persecution .

Members of Huntington's First Congregational Church (founded in 1872) voted last week to become a sanctuary church.

First Congregational, is a member of United Church of Christ (FCUCC) which has

been on the ‘cutting edge’ of ‘peace and social justice’ issues throughout its history.

The pledge is as follows:

Let it be known to the community that First Congregational UCC, Huntington, WV, by unanimous vote of the church council has declared itself to be a Sanctuary Church. The agreed upon pledge follows:

Sanctuary Church Pledge

The ancient tradition recognizing houses of worship as a refuge or sanctuary is once again growing among communities of faith that are standing in solidarity with immigrants and marginalized communities facing immoral and unjust deportation and discrimination policies.

First Congregational United Church of Christ (FCUCC), Huntington, WV has long stood on the front lines and fought for the marginalized. We stood for Civil rights for our brothers and sisters of color and were one of the first integrated congregations in the city. We stood for women’s rights and long welcomed women in leadership and in the pulpit before this became the norm. We have long stood for LGBT rights and were the first ‘open and affirming’ congregation in the city, the first to call an openly gay pastor, and many of our own members were instrumental in the fight for marriage equality. In the 1970s, Pastor Raymond Woodruff used our church to aid Cuban refugees. In the early 1900s we housed those displaced by devastating floods. In the 1980s we stood up for AIDS victims when they were turned away and mistreated by many other organizations, let alone houses of worship. These are just a few of the numerous human rights issues that we have historically stood and fought for using our faith as our guide.

We now find ourselves entering a new phase of U.S. history wherein the politics of fear has stoked an atmosphere of racism and xenophobia across the country. The new Administration has pledged to criminalize, detain and deport undocumented people at new levels that will tear families and communities apart.

As people of faith and people of conscience, we will take civil initiative, once again calling upon FCUCC’s historical and ingrained moral obligation to embody principles of human rights and dignity, and resist any harmful and unjust policy proposals that further undermine due process and lead to racial profiling and discrimination. We are saddened to have seen deportations in WV, affecting some who have harmoniously lived among their community for over 20 years, now being inhumanely displaced from lives, businesses, faith communities and families. We pledge to be a place of refuge for those peaceful immigrants who wish to stay and work among us.

By signing and publishing this pledge, we are dedicating ourselves to educate and activate our congregation, to amplify and respond to the voices of immigrant leaders, and to speak out against the discrimination of any and all marginalized people. We are ready to open the doors of our sacred space and accompany those facing deportation and discrimination. While our place of worship is not equipped to house those in danger of deportation long term, we will open our doors as a safe space in immediate danger and be a place of calm and support as we find resources to assist those in need.

We support those answering the call to provide sanctuary at schools, hospitals, college campuses, community centers and family homes. We will work with partner organizations to create sacred spaces of sanctuary wherever needed. We call upon our brothers and sisters of faith in the Huntington community to offer their sacred spaces to aid those in need as well.

Rev. Tim Dixon was elected as Vice President of the Huntington Downtown Ministerial Association and President in 2011. The church which pledges a safe place for all people to worship and supports a "blended" worship style, won the People's Choice Award in 2013 at the annual Chilifest.