W.Va. AG Announces Money Smart Week Events For The Mid-Ohio Valley
Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 04:04 Updated 4 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
“The events during Money Smart Week allow our office to provide important information that helps consumers better manage their personal finances,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “One of the main goals for this week is to connect with West Virginians by offering necessary tools to make smart money decisions and to help them avoid getting into bad financial situations because of scams.”
Money Smart Week events hosted by the office’s regional consumer outreach and compliance specialist are scheduled as follows:
- April 24: 11 a.m. – Noon – Money Smart Week Booth at the Mason County Action Group, Inc., 101 2nd St., Point Pleasant
- April 25: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Credit Report Printing Event with WesBanco, 415 Market St., Parkersburg
- April 27: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Credit Report Printing Event with WesBanco, 260 Gihon Village, Parkersburg
- April 28: 11 a.m. – Noon – Money Smart Week Booth at the Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc., 915 Market St., Parkersburg
Consumers with complaints can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, go to www.wvago.gov.