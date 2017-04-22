W.Va. AG Announces Money Smart Week Events For The Mid-Ohio Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced scheduled events in the Mid-Ohio Valley to celebrate Money Smart Week 2017. The events are designed to remind consumers about financial literacy and educate them on ways to protect personal information.





“The events during Money Smart Week allow our office to provide important information that helps consumers better manage their personal finances,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “One of the main goals for this week is to connect with West Virginians by offering necessary tools to make smart money decisions and to help them avoid getting into bad financial situations because of scams.”



Money Smart Week events hosted by the office’s regional consumer outreach and compliance specialist are scheduled as follows: April 24: 11 a.m. – Noon – Money Smart Week Booth at the Mason County Action Group, Inc., 101 2nd St., Point Pleasant

April 25: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Credit Report Printing Event with WesBanco, 415 Market St., Parkersburg

April 27: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Credit Report Printing Event with WesBanco, 260 Gihon Village, Parkersburg

April 28: 11 a.m. – Noon – Money Smart Week Booth at the Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc., 915 Market St., Parkersburg The Attorney General will participate in AARP’s tele town hall Wednesday, April 26. His office also will provide informational material for Money Smart Week events hosted by AARP.



Consumers with complaints can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, go to www.wvago.gov. “The events during Money Smart Week allow our office to provide important information that helps consumers better manage their personal finances,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “One of the main goals for this week is to connect with West Virginians by offering necessary tools to make smart money decisions and to help them avoid getting into bad financial situations because of scams.”Money Smart Week events hosted by the office’s regional consumer outreach and compliance specialist are scheduled as follows:

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus