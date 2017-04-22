Most read
AARP Partners for Money Smart Week Events
The highlight event for this year’s statewide MSW observance will be a Kanawha Valley “Operation Scam Jam” Consumer University, Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Four Points by Sheraton, 600 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston. This financial education event will feature state, regional and national presenters including experts from AARP, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, West Virginia Bankers Association and more. The event is open to the public; however registration for this free luncheon event is limited. To register, or for more information, call 877-926-8300.
Other featured West Virginia MSW events will include: the West Virginia Bankers Association’s “Teach Children To Save” events at various financial institutions across the state; Fraud Watch Network financial education presentations in the Eastern Panhandle, hosted by the WVU Extension Services; “Safe Banking for Seniors” events, hosted by the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services and banking partners in Belington, Buckhannon, Elkins, Mill Creek, Parsons and Philippi; mobile office visits across the state by the WV Attorney General’s Office; “Money Matters” financial education workshops, hosted by SCORE, U.S. SBA with participation by WV State University and KISRA; and, AARP West Virginia’s “Fight Fraud, Shred Instead” free recycling event in the Kanawha Valley, 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, April 29 at Cabela’s, 200 Cross Terrace Blvd., Southridge Center, Charleston.
West Virginia MSW partners include: AARP, AARP Fraud Watch Network, Bluegrass E-Cycle, Charleston Newspapers, City National Bank, Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Trade Commission, FINRA Investor Education Foundation, Goodwill Industries, Herbert Henderson Office of Minority of Affairs, KnightHorst Shredding, SCORE, The Education Alliance, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, WV Attorney General’s Office, WV State Auditor’s Office, WV Bankers Association, WV Department of Education, WV Department of Health and Human Resources - Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, WV Financial Exploitation Task Force, WV Library Commission, WV Secretary of State’s Office, WV State Treasurer’s Office, WV Veterans of Foreign Wars, and WVU Extension Services. For more information on West Virginia MSW activities, visit www.facebook.com/WVMSW. For a full list of events, visit www.moneysmartweek.org.