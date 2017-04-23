Derby Hat Luncheon sponsored by Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc.

Huntington, WV – Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. is sponsoring the Fourth Annual Derby Hat Luncheon –The event is scheduled for April 29, 2017, from 11 to 2 p.m. on the third floor Cabell County Public Library, 455 Ninth Street Plaza, Huntington WV.

The Women’s Health event, seeks to educate women about the importance of Women’s health and early detection of breast cancer, cervical, ovarian and other health concerns. The event will provide education information regarding women health concerns. This year’s theme is “A Race to Healthy Choices” We ask that women wear their Derby Hat as if they were attending the Derby. There will be speakers talking about Healthy choices, a "Nutritional Therapy Practitioner", a fashion show, fun, food and much more. Someone will be there from Lu La Roe fashions.

The event is sponsored by the following organizations: Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and Save Our Sisters.

For more information, please call Women’s Health Coordinator, Rebecca Glass at 304.529.0753 ext. 107