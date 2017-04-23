Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Church Offers Sanctuary for Undocumented Immigrants
- FitFest Raises Funds for Ambrose Trail IMAGES
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- AARP Partners for Money Smart Week Events
- Attorney General Morrisey, 14-State Coalition Defend Trump Order to Ease Overregulation
- Op-Ed: Legislature Addresses Elections, Business Filings and Efficiencies for Secretary of State’s Office
- W.Va. AG Announces Money Smart Week Events For The Mid-Ohio Valley
Derby Hat Luncheon sponsored by Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc.
The Women’s Health event, seeks to educate women about the importance of Women’s health and early detection of breast cancer, cervical, ovarian and other health concerns. The event will provide education information regarding women health concerns. This year’s theme is “A Race to Healthy Choices” We ask that women wear their Derby Hat as if they were attending the Derby. There will be speakers talking about Healthy choices, a "Nutritional Therapy Practitioner", a fashion show, fun, food and much more. Someone will be there from Lu La Roe fashions.
The event is sponsored by the following organizations: Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. and Save Our Sisters.
For more information, please call Women’s Health Coordinator, Rebecca Glass at 304.529.0753 ext. 107