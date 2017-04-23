Rhoden Family Members Make Plea for Tips in Pike County Murders of Loved Ones

(PIKE COUNTY, Ohio) – At the request of members of the Rhoden family, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office released today a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing, who are pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved ones.

Eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley, and Manley families were found dead on April 22, 2016.

Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

More information on Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing:

Geneva Rhoden

Mother to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden

Grandmother to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.

Aunt to: Gary Rhoden

Ex-mother-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden

Teresa Grebing

Sister to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden

Aunt to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.

Cousin to: Gary Rhoden

Ex-sister-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden

Both Geneva and Teresa loved Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, and welcomed her to the Rhoden family.

More information on Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers reward:

Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

To make a donation to the reward fund, make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.

In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

Mail the check to:

Deputy Dave Weber

c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office

28 North Paint Street

Chillicothe, Ohio 45601