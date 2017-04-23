Most read
Rhoden Family Members Make Plea for Tips in Pike County Murders of Loved Ones
Eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley, and Manley families were found dead on April 22, 2016.
Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
More information on Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing:
Geneva Rhoden
Mother to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden
Grandmother to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.
Aunt to: Gary Rhoden
Ex-mother-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden
Teresa Grebing
Sister to: Christopher Rhoden Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden
Aunt to: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr.
Cousin to: Gary Rhoden
Ex-sister-in-law to: Dana Manley Rhoden
Both Geneva and Teresa loved Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, and welcomed her to the Rhoden family.
More information on Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers reward:
Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.
To make a donation to the reward fund, make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.
In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.
Mail the check to:
Deputy Dave Weber
c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office
28 North Paint Street
Chillicothe, Ohio 45601