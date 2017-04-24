Three Huntington Walks with the Mayor This Week

 Monday, April 24, 2017 - 03:24 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Mayor Steve Williams, City Council members and representatives of the Police, Fire, Public Works and Planning and Development departments will participate in three neighborhood walks this week. The schedule is as follows (all walks are 5:30-7 p.m.):

-- Tuesday, April 25: Downtown Huntington. Walk will start at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

-- Wednesday, April 26: Westmoreland. Walk will start at Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road.

-- Thursday, April 27: Southside. Walk will start at Miller Park (corner of 7th Street and 11 ½ Alley).

