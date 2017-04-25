Most read
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Announces Free Credit Report Event During Money Smart Week In The Mid-Ohio Valley
Tuesday, April 25, 2017 - 02:28 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“It’s important that we provide West Virginians the necessary tools to make smart and informed financial decisions so that they are protected from scammers as much as possible,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “These events also provide an educational opportunity that will help consumers spot scams before they become a victim.”
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at WesBanco, located at 415 Market Street in Parkersburg.
Consumers interested in participating will have to sign terms of use to ensure each person only accesses his or her credit report. The Attorney General’s staff will not have access to the reports or any personal, private information. Additionally, office employees will not be able to discuss the reports or provide advice about details contained within.
Consumers with complaints can call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239. To file a report online, go to www.wvago.gov.