Casto to speak at Library lunch

 Tuesday, April 25, 2017 - 11:06 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
HUNTINGTON - The Friends of the Cabell County Library will host its 2017 Membership Luncheon at the library's main branch, 455 9th St., Huntington, at noon Thursday, May 4.


The speaker at this year’s luncheon will be James E. Casto, the retired associate editor of The Herald-Dispatch, a long-time member of the Friends of the Library.

The author of a number of books on local and regional history, Casto currently is working on a book relating the history of the Cabell County Library. “I’ve found some interesting things about the Library’s history since it was opened in 1903 and plan to give people at the luncheon a bit of a preview of what I’ve found,” he said.

Tickets for the luncheon are $15 per person. For ticket reservations or additional information, call 304-528-5700.
