Most read
- Huntington Council Reduces Top Police Ranks
- Washington D.C. To Hold Massive "Coordinated Terror Attack" Drill This Wednesday
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Iceland knows how to stop teen substance abuse; No one else listening
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Huntington Clarifies Purposes of America's Best Community Contest and Winnings ; General Fund Not Recipient
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Casto to speak at Library lunch
- FitFest Raises Funds for Ambrose Trail IMAGES
Alleged Drug Suppliers, Prostitutes Rounded Up in Huntington
Heroin, cash, scales and drug paraphernalia were seized.
Arrested on conspiracy and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver were:Devona Hedrick, 44, Bradley Bennett, 45, and Jason Smith , 37, all from Huntington and Edward Jackson (aka Pops) , 52, from Detroit.
Second, four woman have been jailed on prostitution charges after soliciting from an undercover officer. Three of the women are charged with second offense , a misdemeanor, and their bond is $15,000. The fourth woman, A fourth woman, Samantha Ann Starr, 26, of Huntington, faces a third offense charge which is a felony. He bond is $30,000.
Meanwhile, on Saturday at the Belfry, Ky. 7-11 two subjects entered and one tossed hot coffee in the attendant's face while the other stole cash. See video at: http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/KSP-looking-for-two-men-in-Pike-County-...
In addition, two women started fighting in a median of Route 60 E. just across from a strip bar. The circumstances behind the incident remains unknown, except both women remained clothed.
You can view a short video on Facebook by clicking:
https://www.facebook.com/erica.pardue.79/videos/1837055176616888