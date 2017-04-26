Alleged Drug Suppliers, Prostitutes Rounded Up in Huntington

First, Huntington Police and the FBI executed search warrants at residences in the 2400 block of First Avenue and the 200 block of Eighth Avenue.

Huntington's finest and assisting agencies had a busting Tuesday , April 27, following drug arrests on Eighth Avenue and First Avenue, as well as a series of prostitution arrests.

Heroin, cash, scales and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Arrested on conspiracy and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver were:Devona Hedrick, 44, Bradley Bennett, 45, and Jason Smith , 37, all from Huntington and Edward Jackson (aka Pops) , 52, from Detroit.

Second, four woman have been jailed on prostitution charges after soliciting from an undercover officer. Three of the women are charged with second offense , a misdemeanor, and their bond is $15,000. The fourth woman, A fourth woman, Samantha Ann Starr, 26, of Huntington, faces a third offense charge which is a felony. He bond is $30,000.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at the Belfry, Ky. 7-11 two subjects entered and one tossed hot coffee in the attendant's face while the other stole cash. See video at: http://www.wsaz.com/content/news/KSP-looking-for-two-men-in-Pike-County-...

In addition, two women started fighting in a median of Route 60 E. just across from a strip bar. The circumstances behind the incident remains unknown, except both women remained clothed.

You can view a short video on Facebook by clicking:

https://www.facebook.com/erica.pardue.79/videos/1837055176616888