Winner of Marshall’s Belle and Lynum Jackson Competition to present recital
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
The Belle and Lynum Jackson Competition rewards the best student performer in Marshall’s School of Music with a cash prize and a sponsored recital. This performance serves as the winner’s recital, as well as fulfilling the capstone requirements for a B.F.A. in violin performance.
Zhou, a native of Lishui, China, has been studying violin performance with Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith for the past four years. He said he will pursue graduate studies at Lynn University upon graduation.