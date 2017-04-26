Marshall to host 3rd annual Sustainability Fair at Wild Ramp May 20

Marshall University’s Sustainability Department will host the 3rd annual Huntington Sustainability Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at the Wild Ramp and Charles Holley Gazebo in Huntington’s Central City. The event is free and open to the public.

The Huntington Sustainability Fair is a cooperative effort by Marshall University Sustainability Department, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, the Wild Ramp, the City of Huntington, the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the Old Central City Association, Tour DePATH and many more, according to Eve Marcum-Atkinson, interim director for the department.

“We encourage everyone to come learn, listen to live local music and have fun. There will be a wide variety of participating organizations and groups offering workshops, hands-on demonstrations and exhibits on sustainable issues,” Marcum-Atkinson said. “There will also be live music, artisans and family-friendly activities.”

“Area crafts persons, artisans, farmers/growers, organizations, businesses and more are invited to participate in our event,” Marcum-Atkinson added.. “We charge a very nominal fee of $20 to set up a booth, to help us fund this and next year’s event. To participate in our event, go to www.HuntingtonSustainabilityFair.com, click on the participant tab and register.”

Volunteers are also needed, she said, leading up to and on the day of the fair. People interested in volunteering should go to www.HuntingtonSustainabilityFair.com, click on the volunteer tab and register.

Marshall’s sustainability department is also issuing a Green Challenge in connection with the fair. “Take the Green Challenge and get some Green Swag!” Marcum-Atkinson said. “By downloading the Green Calendar from the Marshall University Sustainability Department website or Facebook page, performing each challenge and being among the first 10 to bring your checked sheet to our booth at the far, participants can win a cool bag of green and sustainable items.”