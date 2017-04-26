Most read
Meet the Park Contest Concludes April 30
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 - 20:33 Updated 51 min ago Edited from a Press Release
The city that receives the most online nominations will receive a $20,000 grant to improve a local park.
Visit www.nrpa.org/beinspired through April 30 and nominate Huntington. You can vote daily. If awarded, these funds will be used to help revitalize another portion of Ritter Park.
Help us show the world how much Huntington values parks!