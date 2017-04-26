Meet the Park Contest Concludes April 30

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is involved in the “Meet Me At The Park” contest, an effort to revitalize parks across the country. It is a collaboration among the National Recreation and Park Association, the Walt Disney Company, including Disney Citizenship, Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN.

The city that receives the most online nominations will receive a $20,000 grant to improve a local park.

Visit www.nrpa.org/beinspired through April 30 and nominate Huntington. You can vote daily. If awarded, these funds will be used to help revitalize another portion of Ritter Park.

Help us show the world how much Huntington values parks!