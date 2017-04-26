Arbor Day Celebration Friday April 30

 Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Huntington will celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 28, in the 300 block of 9th Avenue.

Each class of students from Southside Elementary School will plant a tree along 9th Avenue between 1st and 4th streets.

Mayor Steve Williams will join the celebration at 1:30 p.m. to accept the Tree City USA flag from the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Huntington will also receive a tree from the State of West Virginia for once again being recognized as a Tree City.

The tree will be planted as part of the Arbor Day celebration. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

