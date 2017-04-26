Most read
Arbor Day Celebration Friday April 30
Friday April 30
Mayor Steve Williams will join the celebration at 1:30 p.m. to accept the Tree City USA flag from the West Virginia Division of Forestry. Huntington will also receive a tree from the State of West Virginia for once again being recognized as a Tree City.
The tree will be planted as part of the Arbor Day celebration. The public is invited and welcome to attend.