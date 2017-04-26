Sidewalk Repair Program Resumes

The City of Huntington's Public Works Department has resumed its sidewalk repair program now that spring weather has arrived.

A 90-foot section of sidewalk in front of Heritage Station was installed last week. The project was a partnership with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. The City of Huntington provided the labor and the Park District paid for the materials. There previously was no sidewalk in this area.

This week, crews are replacing a 90-foot section in front of two residences in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive in Altizer.

The sidewalk repair program, which is a partnership between the city and property owners, has been highly successful. The city provides the labor while the property owners pay for the materials.

The program has been so successful that the Public Works Department currently has 67 requests that it is evaluating. For this reason, requests for this spring and for fiscal year 2018 are not being accepted at this time. However, once estimates have been provided and payments have been received for the list of 67 requests, Public Works will open requests back up if funding is still available in the program's budget. City Council approved $100,000 for sidewalk repairs for fiscal year 2018.