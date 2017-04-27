Most read
Local Students Score Top Prizes in West Virginia American Water “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest
St. Patrick School student Andrew Moodispaw of Weston earned the grand prize for his artwork. The entry depicted the effects of runoff on our source water, ground water and oceans, encouraging the public to “protect our watershed.”
In addition, Kiarra Weaver of St. Patrick School in Weston placed first, Chloe Smalley of Davis Creek Elementary in Barboursville placed second and Madison Hall, also of St. Patrick School, placed third. The four students all received Barnes & Noble gift cards for their winning entries.
“The popularity of the Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest has grown over the last year, and we truly enjoy seeing the creativity that students use to express the need to preserve our water sources,” said West Virginia American Water President Brian Bruce. “These students are future stewards of our natural resources, and this contest helps them better understand the importance of protecting our environment.”
As the grand prize winner, Moodispaw will have his artwork featured on “bloomers” distributed across the state by West Virginia American Water. Bloomers are seed-filled cards that, when planted and tended, produce a variety of wildflowers.
West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest water utility in the state, providing high quality and reliable water services to approximately 550,000 people. Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found at www.westvirginiaamwater.com.