Vaccinating Children on Time Plays An Important Role in Preventing Disease

Hurricane, WV - Parents agree that feeding and sleep schedules are important to help keep their children healthy. Likewise, vaccinating children on time is the best way to protect them against 14 serious and potentially deadly diseases before their second birthday.

"The recommended immunization schedule is designed to protect babies early in life, when they are vulnerable and before it’s likely that they will be exposed to diseases," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Public health and medical experts base their vaccine recommendations on many factors. They study information about diseases and vaccines very carefully to decide which vaccines kids should get and when they should get them for the best protection.

Although the number of vaccines a child needs in the first two years may seem like a lot, healthcare providers know a great deal about the human immune system, and they know that a healthy baby’s immune system can handle getting all vaccines when they are recommended. Dr. Messonnier cautions against parents delaying vaccination. "There is no known benefit to delaying vaccination. In fact, it puts babies at risk of getting sick because they are left vulnerable to catch serious diseases during the time they are not protected by vaccines."

When parents choose not to vaccinate or follow a delayed schedule, children are left unprotected against diseases that still circulate in this country, like measles and whooping cough. Since 2010, we have seen between 10,000 and 50,000 cases of whooping cough each year in the United States. And, up to 20 babies die from whooping cough each year in the United States.

The United States experienced a record number of measles cases during 2014, with 667 cases from 27 states reported to CDC's NCIRD. This was the greatest number of cases in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000. Staying on track with the immunization schedule ensures that children have the best protection against diseases like these by age 2.

“One of the best ways to ensure that your child is up to date on his/her vaccines, is to take your child to their healthcare provider for their regular Well Child/HealthCheck exams,” said Sabrina McKinney, Co-Chair of the West Virginia Immunization Network. “The schedule for the well-child exams follows the immunization schedule, so making sure that you child goes to all of the recommended wellness exams, helps to ensure that he or she gets all of their vaccines on time, in addition to getting all of the other wellness screenings that are due at that time as well.”

If you have questions about the vaccines recommended for your child or the regular well child/ HealthCheck exams, talk with your child’s healthcare provider. For more information about vaccines, go to www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents.