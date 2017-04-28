Most read
West Virginia State to Host Health Sciences and Technology Academy Symposium April 29
Friday, April 28, 2017 - 02:38 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
Students will arrive at 8 a.m. and present their research throughout the morning. In the afternoon, WVSU students and faculty will lead interactive sessions with the HSTA students, who will then also be given a tour of the campus.
HSTA students from the following West Virginia high schools are expected at the Science Symposium; Bluefield High School, Cabell Midland High School, Calhoun County High School, Capital High School, George Washington High School, Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier West High School, Huntington High School, Independence High School, Liberty High School, Lincoln County High School, Logan High School, Man High School, Mingo Central High School, Mt. View High School, Oak Hill High School, Princeton High School, Riverside High School, Riverview High School, Roane County High School, Scott High School, Shady Spring High School, Sherman High School, South Charleston High School, St. Albans High School, Valley High School, and Woodrow Wilson High School.
The Health Sciences and Technology Academy is a mentoring program in the state of West Virginia that helps participating high school students enter and succeed in STEM-based undergraduate and graduate degree programs. For more information, visit www.wv-hsta.org.