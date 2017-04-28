Huntingtotn Public Safety Committee Takes Up Municipal Court Ordinance

 Friday, April 28, 2017 - 02:58 Updated 1 hour ago

The Public Safety Committee of Huntington City Council meets Monday, May 8 @ 5:30 p.m., chairman Alex Vence announced.

The meeting will address a proposed ordinance pertaining to Article 191 (Municipal Court). It takes place in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Huntington City Council meets @ 7:30 p.m. that night, too.

