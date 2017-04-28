U.S. Attorney's Office and DEA announce National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection sites

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Charleston District Office announced the location of collection sites for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event provides safe venues for West Virginians to responsibly dispose of prescription drugs. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Anyone can properly dispose of prescription medication by visiting one of several conveniently located collection sites throughout West Virginia.

“West Virginians know that opioid abuse is at a crisis level. Our state leads the nation in drug overdose deaths, and the widespread prevalence of unused prescription medication is a significant contributor to the problem,” stated United States Attorney Carol Casto. “Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an opportunity to get rid of a substantial part of the pain pill supply available for abuse. I urge everyone to do their part to fight drug abuse by going to a collection site and safely disposing of unused, expired, and dangerous prescription medication.”

“Last year, we lost more than 52,000 Americans to drug overdoses, more than 33,000 of those were from opioids. This program gives West Virginians an opportunity to rid their households of unwanted prescription medications without question. These are prescriptions that won’t have a chance to get diverted in an illegal manner,” stated Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Gourley of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Charleston District Office.

Nearby collection sites can be found by visiting www.dea.gov, clicking on the “Take-Back Site Locations” icon, and searching by zip code, county, city, and state. Another option for locating collection sites is to call 800-882-9539. West Virginians have the option of visiting over 90 sites throughout the state to dispose of prescription drugs. Only pills and other solids, such as patches, can be brought to collection sites – liquids, needles, or other sharps will not be accepted.