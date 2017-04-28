Huntington Sanitary Board Prepares to Shut off Customer's Water for Unpaid Bills

 Friday, April 28, 2017 - 05:07 Updated 35 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
DEVELOPING ...  Facing nearly one million dollars in overdue accounts --- many of which are unreachable out of state landlords --- the Huntington Sanitary Board during its Tuesday meeting decided to aggressively pursue the only collection option it has available --- Shutting off the water of anyone more than a month late on their bill.
