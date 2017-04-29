Most read
- OPINION: Hope Springs in Huntington on new Facebook Page
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Sanitary Board Prepares to Shut off Customer's Water for Unpaid Bills
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Treehuggers Ball Comes to Huntington
- West Virginia State University Sues Dow For Polluting Campus
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- INTRODUCING SHELLY REUBEN’S NEW NOVEL: My Mostly Happy Life – Autobiography of a Climbing tree
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let's Round Up the "Johns" Too
Just a Little Tolerance
Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 01:23 Updated 3 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Tolerance, we've now learned, shouldn't be universal. It should only be applied to whatever group is currently howling the loudest, even if that group is itself wildly intolerant of everybody else and spewing hate at every opportunity.
The more your group screams about tolerance, it turns out, the more you can get away with actually being extremely hateful and belligerent toward everybody else.
As this Counterthink poster explains, tolerance is "so important, we must silence those who don't see it the way we do."