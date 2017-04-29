Just a Little Tolerance

Tolerance, we've now learned, shouldn't be universal. It should only be applied to whatever group is currently howling the loudest, even if that group is itself wildly intolerant of everybody else and spewing hate at every opportunity.

The more your group screams about tolerance, it turns out, the more you can get away with actually being extremely hateful and belligerent toward everybody else.

As this Counterthink poster explains, tolerance is "so important, we must silence those who don't see it the way we do."

http://www.naturalnews.com/CounterThink/Tolerance.html