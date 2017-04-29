Cabell Special Olympians, "Huggers" and Volunteers to Celebrate Abilities at HIghlander Field May 5

The Cabell County Special Olympics is scheduled to take place Friday, May 5, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Huntington High School Football field.

Students from Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools will serve as volunteers, assisting and encouraging athletes throughout the day.

The Huntington High School JROTC unit will be providing organizational and logistical support for the event.

For more information, please contact Susan DeFazio, Special Education Teacher at Milton Elementary, by calling (304) 743-7303 or by email at sdefazio@k12.wv.us.