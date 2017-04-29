Most read
Cabell Teacher of the Year to be Announced at Board Meeting May 2
Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 01:43 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
At this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues. The Board will also recognize students for outstanding accomplishments and the 2018 Cabell County Schools Teacher of the Year will be announced. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.
Prior to the regular meeting, Board members will attend a reception for all nominees for the Teacher of the Year award. That reception begins at 5:00 PM.