Students work to solve West Virginia’s biggest challenges

Marshall University and Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) have announced the winners of the first Innovating for Impact event, a month-long program in which Marshall University students and faculty experimented to create potential solutions for select West Virginia social problems.

The challenge included seven teams that received training on innovation from Intuit leadership, and applied key principles to three specific challenges facing West Virginia today: providing educational opportunities for youth in rural communities, battling substance abuse and creating technology-based jobs in the state.

Award-winning actress Jennifer Garner, NFL football legend and Marshall alumnus Chad Pennington and Intuit CEO Brad Smith coached and selected the three teams during a finale event held at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

“At Intuit, our mission is to power prosperity around the world, and youth are a large part of building a more prosperous future. By sharing our tried-and-true Design for Delight innovation principles with some of the bright, young minds at Marshall, we are taking a step forward to make a lasting impact in this community,” said Smith.

Set to the style of popular reality TV show “Shark Tank,” the celebrity and business leaders coached the Marshall students at last night’s finale event and selected a group in each of the three categories.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert said, “By arming Marshall’s most forward-thinking young scholars with Intuit’s techniques, mindsets and skills for developing breakthrough ideas, the event builds capabilities for the students to learn innovation techniques and make an impact on their community and the world.”

The teams presented their ideas to Garner, Pennington and Smith, also a Marshall alumnus, who then evaluated their focus on the problem, their creative thinking and the ideas they considered while trying to solve the problem. The coaches then selected three teams to continue with their work based on their progress.

The winners included:

42 Peaks (Substance Abuse): Team members included Marshall students Mary Day, Aniruddhsingh Rathore, Justin Hurt, Deena Dahshan, Hunter Barclay and Liz Adams, as well as faculty members Jonathan Day-Brown and Ralph McKinney.

Members of 42 Peaks designed an app to connect people to resources, support groups, community events, peers with similar experiences, real-time video mentors and other resources.

7 Degrees (Technology in West Virginia): Team members included Marshall students Mike Waldeck, Lauren McComas, Shah Hassan, Devin Gragg and Allison Cook, as well as faculty members Cong Pu and Sara Davis.

Using the subscription box craze as their inspiration, 7 Degrees team members developed the concept of boxes full of activities and devices intended to engage students in science and technology. The boxes could be distributed by school districts with financial support from companies in the science and technology sector.

Appalachian Action (Substance Abuse): Team members included Marshall students Morgan Whitt, Corey Tornes, Evan Robinson, Rowan Robinson and Katie Cowie, as well as faculty members Olen York and Kristen Lillvis.

Appalachian Action conceived a virtual reality experience for high school students intended to warn them of the dangers of substance abuse, particularly prescription pain medication.

The selected teams will receive a trip to Silicon Valley and San Francisco, where they will receive a two-day immersive experience to explore some of the top technology companies, and gain hands-on experience collaborating with an Intuit Design for Delight team and receiving additional coaching.

Sponsors for the event included Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business and Intuit. For more information about Design for Delight, please visit www.intuit.com.