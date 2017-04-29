Economic development expert to lead community discussion

Marshall University next month will bring economic development expert Malcolm “Mack” Portera to its Huntington campus for a program about linking community resources with higher education to expand economic activity.

The free program will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington.

“Marshall University is committed to being a leader in advancing our state by contributing to an educated workforce and assisting with economic development,” said Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert. “I have known and worked with Mack Portera for many years. He has a real passion for connecting the resources at colleges and universities to help stimulate economic growth.

“It’s a relevant message for our state and region, and I hope policymakers and thought leaders from all our communities will join us for this discussion about where we want to take West Virginia’s economy.”

Portera, who is chancellor emeritus of the University of Alabama System, is widely recognized for his achievements in economic development, job creation, global initiatives and academic partnerships. He has focused his efforts on growing new manufacturing investment in the U.S. Southeast and his long history of involvement in industrial development has contributed to the location of $15 billion of capital investment in that region. He has directed a U.S. Department of Commerce University Center for Economic Development and co-authored multiple grants to support his efforts in job creation.

He has been instrumental in the creation of numerous research and instructional programs, including the Materials in Information Technology Program, a key component of Alabama’s industrial development efforts. His technology network initiative was designated a Manufacturing Extension Program by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Portera also consults with institutions and businesses in Japan, South Korea and India. His efforts in the commercialization of technology have led the South Korean Minister of Science, ICT and Future Planning to appoint him Global Leader Mentor of the Korea Innovation Center.

The May 10 discussion is open to the public. Free parking will be available in the lot next to Foundation Hall.