Nurse Practitioner Annette Gaskins joins Marshall Dermatology

Gaskins has a Master of Science in Nursing from Wheeling Jesuit University and five years of experience as a family nurse practitioner. She has practiced in a variety of family practice settings, including Cabell Huntington Hospital, the Huntington VA Medical Center and Family Care Health Center.

In addition to her role as a health care provider, Gaskins also trains nursing students as an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Charleston. She is board certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a member of the Dermatology Nurses Association, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Gaskins sees patients of all ages for a variety of skin conditions, including acne, bumps and growths, dry/itchy skin, skin cancer screenings, cysts, warts, rashes and more. She is currently accepting new patients at Marshall Dermatology with Charles Yarbrough, M.D., at 1934 11th Avenue, Huntington. For appointments, call 304-529-0900.