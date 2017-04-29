Most read
Nurse Practitioner Annette Gaskins joins Marshall Dermatology
Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 01:57 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
In addition to her role as a health care provider, Gaskins also trains nursing students as an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Charleston. She is board certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a member of the Dermatology Nurses Association, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Gaskins sees patients of all ages for a variety of skin conditions, including acne, bumps and growths, dry/itchy skin, skin cancer screenings, cysts, warts, rashes and more. She is currently accepting new patients at Marshall Dermatology with Charles Yarbrough, M.D., at 1934 11th Avenue, Huntington. For appointments, call 304-529-0900.