Drive By West Huntington Shooting Allegedly Drug Related

 Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 11:05 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A daylight drive by shooting astonished residents in the 900 block of Huntington's Washington Avenue on Friday, April 28 at about 2:15 p.m. 

Multiple published reports indicate that an SUV drove by, the window went down, and multiple shots were fired at a man standing in his yard.

The neighbor drove the man to the hospital. His condition is undetermined.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli indicated  that the victim who suffered a chest wound would not speak to police. After executing a search warrant, drugs were found inside the residence of the victim. 

The witness told WSAZ, "It's crazy. I don't understand people have to kill each other over stupid stuff." 

No arrests have been made. 

