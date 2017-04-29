Most read
Drive By West Huntington Shooting Allegedly Drug Related
Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 11:05 Updated 2 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Multiple published reports indicate that an SUV drove by, the window went down, and multiple shots were fired at a man standing in his yard.
The neighbor drove the man to the hospital. His condition is undetermined.
Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli indicated that the victim who suffered a chest wound would not speak to police. After executing a search warrant, drugs were found inside the residence of the victim.
The witness told WSAZ, "It's crazy. I don't understand people have to kill each other over stupid stuff."
No arrests have been made.