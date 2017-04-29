Drive By West Huntington Shooting Allegedly Drug Related

A daylight drive by shooting astonished residents in the 900 block of Huntington's Washington Avenue on Friday, April 28 at about 2:15 p.m.

Multiple published reports indicate that an SUV drove by, the window went down, and multiple shots were fired at a man standing in his yard.

The neighbor drove the man to the hospital. His condition is undetermined.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli indicated that the victim who suffered a chest wound would not speak to police. After executing a search warrant, drugs were found inside the residence of the victim.

The witness told WSAZ, "It's crazy. I don't understand people have to kill each other over stupid stuff."

No arrests have been made.