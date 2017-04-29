Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- OPINION: Hope Springs in Huntington on new Facebook Page
- Huntington Sanitary Board Prepares to Shut off Customer's Water for Unpaid Bills
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Treehuggers Ball Comes to Huntington
- Hillary Concentrates on Substance Abuse at Charleston Forum IMAGES
- INTRODUCING SHELLY REUBEN’S NEW NOVEL: My Mostly Happy Life – Autobiography of a Climbing tree
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
Coca Cola Refuses to Admit Shareowners to Annual Meeting
The AGM took place at World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. The dominating topics were profits and dividends. Critical questions about the cost of Coca Cola's profits are not welcome on principle. Environmental destruction and violations of human rights are consistently denied. Critics are completely excluded from the ASM, which is what the activists Sibylle Arians and Anabel Schnura had to experience.
To begin with, Coca Cola severely limited access to the meeting. The meeting took place in its own venue on its own premises, far from public streets and places. This, however, was not the worst of it: only selected shareowners were allowed to participate, especially major shareowners. Smallholders were systematically excluded, and this also applied to the ethecon activists. They had specifically bought shares for the presentation of the negative award. This gave them the right to vote and access to the ASM. In theory.
Coca Cola refused the activists access to the meeting, but the members of the foundation were not to be intimidated by that. Schnura explains: “We traveled to Atlanta regardless to make our protest public.” But the security officers did not even allow a symbolic presentation in front of the venue. The security guards and police officers expelled them from the corporate premises, with threat of imprisonment.
Arians and Schnura continued their protest on the street. "Coca Cola poses a serious threat to our blue planet“, Arians warns. With banners and flyers, they informed the passers-by and the stockholders about the company‘s crimes against the environment and human rights, in spite of Coca Cola‘s repressive actions. The Black Planet Award will be presented to the company at the next best opportunity.
In contrast to many corporate, family, church, political and state foundations, the German based Ethecon - Foundation Ethics & Economy --- has a motto, “For a world without exploitation and oppression!“
Every year since 2006, ethecon has awarded the two international positive and negative prizes, the International ethecon Blue Planet Award for an outstanding commitment to maintain and save the “Blue Planet” and the International ethecon Black Planet Award for a shocking responsibility for the ruin and destruction of the earth. Blue Planet laureates include Vandana Shiva/India, Uri Avnery/Israel and Jean Ziegler/Switzerland. The Black Planet Award has vilified managers and major shareholders of the companies BP/UK, TEPCO/Japan, Deutsche Bank/Germany and FORMOSA PLASTICS/Taiwan.