The 45th Annual Dogwood Arts and Crafts Festival continues this weekend at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena!



Hours are 10am-8pm Saturday and Noon-4pm Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $5 for children ages 3-12 and free for children younger than age 3.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus