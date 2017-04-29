Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- OPINION: Hope Springs in Huntington on new Facebook Page
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Huntington Sanitary Board Prepares to Shut off Customer's Water for Unpaid Bills
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- INTRODUCING SHELLY REUBEN’S NEW NOVEL: My Mostly Happy Life – Autobiography of a Climbing tree
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Hillary Concentrates on Substance Abuse at Charleston Forum IMAGES
- Drive By West Huntington Shooting Allegedly Drug Related
Beckley Con Benefits Women's Resource Center
Guests include Chad (Fast and Furious, Ghost Stalkers ) Lindberg, Jennifer Chhi (singing voice of Sailor Moon), Stefanie DeLeo (playwright/novelist), Dreama Denver (wife of Bob Denver known for Gilligan's Island), Jeremy (Walking Dead) Ambler, and Huntington's based Bunny Bombshell who will judge the cospay contest at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bunny did not reveal which character she will portray. Previously , she has appeared as such diverse characters from Sailor Moon to Catwoman. Her webpage indicates she will debut a new cosplay. She has hints on it of Dagger from Cloak and Dagger, as well as Samus and Queenie (from Fantastic Beasts).
She indicated that the soon to be Toronto based artists plans " to definitely come back for WVPop and TSU, and possibly a couple others this fall if it's feasible. To kick things off my official con appearances of 2017 I'll be judging the cosplay contest at Causeacon in Beckley WV this weekend! I'll also be debuting a new cosplay as well, so double yay! "
Causeacon is a nonprofit convention in which all of their proceeds will be donated
to the Women’s Resource Center. The con will be providing
entertainment panels as well as educational classes with topics including bullying,
body image, sexual violence and dating violence. It is our goal to create awareness
for this community and provide knowledge to help people avoid dangerous
situations, even before they happen as well as giving them the tools and assistance to get out of those situations. Teaching them to recognize different types of abuse and abusive behaviors.
For the schedule visit: http://www.causeacon.com