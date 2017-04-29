Beckley Con Benefits Women's Resource Center

Causeacon, Beckley’s first ever Pop Culture convention, includes all fandoms from anime and gaming to Harry Potter, and Star Wars, along with panels, cosplay and guests.

Guests include Chad (Fast and Furious, Ghost Stalkers ) Lindberg, Jennifer Chhi (singing voice of Sailor Moon), Stefanie DeLeo (playwright/novelist), Dreama Denver (wife of Bob Denver known for Gilligan's Island), Jeremy (Walking Dead) Ambler, and Huntington's based Bunny Bombshell who will judge the cospay contest at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bunny did not reveal which character she will portray. Previously , she has appeared as such diverse characters from Sailor Moon to Catwoman. Her webpage indicates she will debut a new cosplay. She has hints on it of Dagger from Cloak and Dagger, as well as Samus and Queenie (from Fantastic Beasts).

She indicated that the soon to be Toronto based artists plans " to definitely come back for WVPop and TSU, and possibly a couple others this fall if it's feasible. To kick things off my official con appearances of 2017 I'll be judging the cosplay contest at Causeacon in Beckley WV this weekend! I'll also be debuting a new cosplay as well, so double yay! "

Causeacon is a nonprofit convention in which all of their proceeds will be donated

to the Women’s Resource Center. The con will be providing

entertainment panels as well as educational classes with topics including bullying,

body image, sexual violence and dating violence. It is our goal to create awareness

for this community and provide knowledge to help people avoid dangerous

situations, even before they happen as well as giving them the tools and assistance to get out of those situations. Teaching them to recognize different types of abuse and abusive behaviors.

For the schedule visit: http://www.causeacon.com