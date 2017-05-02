Bunny Bombshell Impressed with the depth of Cos Play at First Time Causecon IMAGES

Bombshell told winner, Jennifer Peake, that "I've judged a lot of contests over the years and I can honestly say your took cosplay to another level. While you might technically be a beginner, yours took cosplay to another level."

Professional cosplay performer and published model, Bunny Bombshell, praised the creativity by participants at the costume contest of the initial Causeacon which ran Friday through Sunday, April 28-30 in Beckley.

Peake, the first place winner, had utilized Bombshell's past cosplay costumes for inspiration.

"Your costumes are amazing and have inspired me to top this one next year," she told Bombshell.

Bunny (a.k.a. Lauren Littlepage) has been drawn by multiple comic book artists and has been cosplaying for over 10 years. She has portrayed several characters such as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, Black Canary, She-Ra, Spider-Gwen and Elsa. Upcoming cosplays according to her website are Miss Widow, Dagger, and Metroid's Samus Aran. She appeared as Android 18 (accompanied by Vide) at the Beckley con which benefits women's programs in Beckley.

Check out images from the event below which are courtesy of Causeacon & Bunny Bombshell.

