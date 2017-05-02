Most read
Bunny Bombshell Impressed with the depth of Cos Play at First Time Causecon IMAGES
Peake, the first place winner, had utilized Bombshell's past cosplay costumes for inspiration.
"Your costumes are amazing and have inspired me to top this one next year," she told Bombshell.
Bunny (a.k.a. Lauren Littlepage) has been drawn by multiple comic book artists and has been cosplaying for over 10 years. She has portrayed several characters such as Catwoman, Emma Frost, Sailor Moon, Valkyrie, Black Canary, She-Ra, Spider-Gwen and Elsa. Upcoming cosplays according to her website are Miss Widow, Dagger, and Metroid's Samus Aran. She appeared as Android 18 (accompanied by Vide) at the Beckley con which benefits women's programs in Beckley.
Check out images from the event below which are courtesy of Causeacon & Bunny Bombshell.
Check out more images of Bunny Bombshell on her Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BunnyBombshell