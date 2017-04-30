DEVELOPING ... 10,000 Estimated Addicted in Cabell County; Pennsylvania Encountering Stronger, Narcon Resistent Fentanyl

In addition, DEA Special Agent in Charge, David Battiste told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that a Narcan resistant Acryl fentanyl emerged from the 'dark web' and is hundreds of times more powerful than morphine. Battiste said the drug originates in China.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical director of the Cabell Huntington Health Department, has told the Herald Dispatch that he believes at least 10,000 individuals in Cabell County are substance abuse addicted. He adds that users don't inject, they swallow or snort.

“If Narcan cannot be used to reverse the effects of these overdoses, something has to be done,” said responder Denise Zyskowski of Robinson Township in the Post Gazette.

David Williams, who works with substance abuse patients , pleaded:

"... Only a matter of time before it comes here. The game is changing and it's name is Death. Death is in the heroin business. Even dealers will tell you it's not heroin anymore.... It's deadlier. The dealers are marketing to those who are chasing the big buzz... They don't care about their customers as long as they are selling the strongest stuff. I plead for all users to seek help now... Get out or die... You don't know what you are buying... Death can be in your next shot!"

http://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2017/04/28/narcan-resistant-fentanyl-penn...