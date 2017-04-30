Most read
DEVELOPING ... 10,000 Estimated Addicted in Cabell County; Pennsylvania Encountering Stronger, Narcon Resistent Fentanyl
“If Narcan cannot be used to reverse the effects of these overdoses, something has to be done,” said responder Denise Zyskowski of Robinson Township in the Post Gazette.
David Williams, who works with substance abuse patients , pleaded:
"... Only a matter of time before it comes here. The game is changing and it's name is Death. Death is in the heroin business. Even dealers will tell you it's not heroin anymore.... It's deadlier. The dealers are marketing to those who are chasing the big buzz... They don't care about their customers as long as they are selling the strongest stuff. I plead for all users to seek help now... Get out or die... You don't know what you are buying... Death can be in your next shot!"
