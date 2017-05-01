Most read
Huntington Hosts DEA 360 Educational Training
Participants will gain the ability to deliver presentations (or organize presentations) about opioids and parent communications to community gatherings.
According to the DEA360 release, trainees can be members of law enforcement, substance use treatment or prevention organizations, health care providers, or anyone committed to and concerned about their community.
Training consists of three parts:
"Heroin & Other Opioids From Understanding to Action" which provides an overview of the crisis and outlines actions that can be taken. A West Virginia version will be available.
"How to Talk with Your Kids about Anything (including alcohol and other drugs)" which identifies challenges in parent-child communication and introduces approaches that can help families better prevent and respond to substance use.
Nuts and bolts of organizing and delivering presentations. Attendees learn how to access online presentations and identify audiences in their community.
To register for the Cabell County training, visit:
https://dea360-cabell.eventbrite.com.
Kanawha County holds training May 4 from 9:30 a.m. -12 noon @ St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4806 Kanawha Turnpike South, South Charleston, 304 768-1981. https://dea360-kanawha.eventbrite.com
Putnam County hod training May 4 from 2:30-5:00 p.m. @ Teays Valley Church of God, 6979 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, WV 304 757 9222. Register at :
https://dea360-putnam.eventbrite.com.
(304) 523- 6483 .