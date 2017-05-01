Huntington Fifth Grader Mayor for a Day

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, May 1, 2017 - 05:15 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Huntington Fifth Grader Mayor for a Day
Mayor's Office

The City of Huntington on April 27 welcomed Meadows Elementary fifth-grader Sam Maynard as our honorary mayor for the day.

Sam had an extremely busy day. He was interviewed , met with several department heads to learn about city operations, received tours of the Police and Fire departments, and had an opportunity to fly drones with the Appalachiavators, a group of talented and gifted students from several Cabell County Schools, at Ritter Park. Oh.

He also  helped Mayor Williams accept the honorary $3 million check for winning the America's Best Communities competition.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus