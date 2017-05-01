Huntington Fifth Grader Mayor for a Day

The City of Huntington on April 27 welcomed Meadows Elementary fifth-grader Sam Maynard as our honorary mayor for the day.

Sam had an extremely busy day. He was interviewed , met with several department heads to learn about city operations, received tours of the Police and Fire departments, and had an opportunity to fly drones with the Appalachiavators, a group of talented and gifted students from several Cabell County Schools, at Ritter Park. Oh.