New Class of Yeager Scholars announced

Eight students have been selected for the 31st class of the Yeager Scholars at Marshall University, including six students from local high schools.

Named for ardent Marshall supporters John and Betty Sue Kinzer, the Kinzer Class of 2021 represents the newest members of the Society of Yeager Scholars. The Yeager program is a competitive, full-ride scholarship for students who seek demanding classes while receiving leadership enrichment and support outside of the classroom.

Marshall University President Dr. Jerome Gilbert met the students during the interview process and said he has high expectations for each student during their time at the university.

“I’m extraordinarily pleased to welcome the newest class of Yeager Scholars to the Marshall family,” Gilbert said. “They represent the best of the best. These students are gifted intellectually and have been selected for their leadership both in and outside of the classroom. I look forward to enjoying what they bring to our campus community.”

Yeager Scholars are members of the Honors College, where they take a rigorous, interdisciplinary curriculum that prepares them for a summer study program in Oxford, England.

“As before, the incoming class of Yeagers represents diverse talents and personalities,” said Honors College Dean Dr. Nicki LoCascio. “I’m excited to see them on campus this fall and watch them develop into leaders in this community.”

In addition to full tuition and a summer study in Oxford, Yeager Scholars are offered room and board, a laptop, a book allowance, additional study abroad funds, enhanced leadership opportunities, and personal support from alumni and the Yeager Board of Directors.

Incoming freshman Erica Burns, of Hurricane High School, hopes to become an epidemiologist. Accepting the Yeager Scholarship allows her the opportunity to stay close to home while broadening her horizons, she said.

“As a young Appalachian, I am thankful that there is an in-state scholarship program that offers such a broad, culturally enriching education opportunity,” Burns said. “Although I do not currently know exactly my future, using the program’s support, I can find my place and how I am going to contribute to the world.”

Here are the students in the Kinzer Class of 2021, their hometowns, their high schools and their majors:

Alexis Adkins, Proctorville, Ohio; Fairland High School; Political Science

Jordyn Bryson, Barboursville, West Virginia; Cabell Midland High School; Mathematics

Erica Burns, Culloden, West Virginia; Hurricane High School; Biology and Statistics

Scott Davis, Ranger, West Virginia; Lincoln County High School; Environmental Science

Bouthiana Fathallah, Charleston, West Virginia; George Washington High School; Biology – Pre-med

Lily Jurskis, Jupiter, Florida; Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida; English Literature

Grace Reed, Santa Cruz, Bolivia; Santa Cruz Christian Learning Center; International Affairs

Olivia Rogers, Huntington, West Virginia; Huntington High School; Engineering and Spanish

For more information on the Society of Yeager Scholars, please visit www.marshall.edu/yeager