Summer enrichment program accepting enrollments for students K-12

Registration is now underway to enroll students in grades K to 12 in Marshall University’s five-week-long Summer Enrichment program at Elk Elementary Center in Charleston. The classes will be June 14 through July 20 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Students will have the opportunity to become involved with hands-on learning activities in reading and math with the theme “Investigating Mysteries.” Counseling and social skills training will also be available. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

All children are evaluated upon entry into the program and academic interventions are geared toward each student’s needs. Upon request, children will be provided with more in-depth psychoeducational testing.

The program utilizes supervised graduate students in clinical experiences leading to certification or licensure in special education, school counseling and school psychology.

The cost for each child is $100, but the fee can be waived if needed. This program is for all students, including special education students.

Applications may be made online at www.marshall.edu/coepd/2017sep/.