North Carolina Man Indicted for Running Roofing Scam in Ohio, West Virginia

(MARIETTA, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings announced the indictment of a roofer accused of stealing more than $200,000 from 34 victims in Ohio and West Virginia.

Anthony Combs, 49, of Smithfield, North Carolina, was indicted Wednesday by a Washington County grand jury on seven counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, grand theft, theft from the elderly, telecommunications fraud, and money laundering. The indictment became public today.

“People paid thousands of dollars and received nothing in return,” Attorney General DeWine said. “It was a classic scam, and we won’t tolerate it. We work closely with local law enforcement and county prosecutors to hold scam artists accountable and make Ohio a safer place for all consumers.”

“Mr. Combs walked away with a significant amount of money taken from a number of Washington County residents,” Prosecutor Rings said. “We appreciate the work of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes. The grand jury’s indictment is just the next step in the process of holding Mr. Combs accountable for his crimes.”

According to investigators, Combs and his company, AMC Remodeling, operated in the Belpre area between September 2015 and June 2016 offering roofing services to consumers in Washington County and parts of West Virginia. Many of the consumers were elderly. After taking thousands of dollars from consumers, Combs allegedly delivered no services and provided no refunds.

An attorney with the Ohio Attorney General’s Economic Crimes Unit, a division of the Consumer Protection Section, was appointed by the Washington County Prosecutor to handle the case.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Economic Crimes Unit, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Prosecutor’s Office, Vienna (W.Va.) Police Department, Parkersburg (W.Va.) Police Department, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Attorney General DeWine created the Economic Crimes Unit shortly after taking office in 2011 to identify criminal conduct in consumer fraud cases and to assist local law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys in holding scam artists criminally accountable. Since its inception, the unit’s investigations have led to 121 convictions.

Consumers who have roof damage should beware of contractors who offer repairs. Before making any payments, consumers should research a contractor by checking complaints on file with the Ohio Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau, and by conducting an internet search of the business and the names of individuals involved.

Consumers who believe they have been treated unfairly should contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at 800-282-0515 or [www.ohioprotects.org]www.OhioProtects.org.