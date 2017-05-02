Most read
- ANALYSIS: Why Community Involvement Needed: Suspect Fires Gun, Rips Open Heroin in Police Car
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- DEVELOPING ... 10,000 Estimated Addicted in Cabell County; Pennsylvania Encountering Stronger, Narcon Resistent Fentanyl
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Dungeon Dwellers Hosts Halloween Comicfest IMAGES
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Chesapeake, Ironton Advance in Huntington St. Joe Gold Bracket
Marshall School of Pharmacy student receives award from U.S. Public Health Service
The award is given to students who demonstrate a commitment to pharmacy and public health.
Canterbury was nominated by the Office of Student Affairs at the School of Pharmacy for her specific involvement with Marshall Medical Outreach, a student-led initiative providing health care for the homeless and underserved in the region.
Canterbury, a graduate of Wayne High School, completed her pre-pharmacy studies at Marshall University, matriculating to the School of Pharmacy in 2013. In addition to Marshall Medical Outreach, she has been active in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, West Virginia Society of Health System Pharmacists, the Student Executive Council at the School of Pharmacy and Phi Lambda Sigma, a pharmacy leadership society.
After graduation, Canterbury will complete a postgraduate year one residency program at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.