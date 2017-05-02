Marshall to conduct commencement ceremonies Saturday

More than 1600 students will graduate from Marshall University Saturday, May 6. Most will be recognized in a pair of commencement ceremonies that day at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.

For the sixth consecutive year, Marshall will conduct two commencement ceremonies on the same day. The 9 a.m. ceremony is for bachelor’s and associate degree candidates, and a 2 p.m. ceremony the same day is for master’s and doctoral degree candidates.

Among the 1621 students receiving degrees are 938 undergraduates, 505 graduate students, 65 from the School of Pharmacy, 75 students from the School of Medicine, and 38 from the School of Physical Therapy.

Marshall Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell said 399 undergraduate students will graduate with honors. 74 will graduate summa cum laude (3.85 to 4.0 GPA), 123 magna cum laude (3.6 to 3.84 GPA) and 190 cum laude (3.3 to 3.59 GPA). 12 students receiving associate degrees will graduate with honors.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert will preside at both ceremonies.

The commencement address at the 9 a.m. ceremony will be given by Marshall alumnus J. Mark McVey, who is well known as a singer and actor on Broadway, particularly as Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables.” He also performs with numerous symphonies in the U.S. and around the world, and has appeared on television many times.

Twenty one students will graduate with tentative 4.0 grade point averages. They are:

Kristen Lee Baisden of Chapmanville, West Virginia, Health Professions, B.S., Medical Imaging

Emma Jane Bauer of Huntington, West Virginia, Liberal Arts, B.A., Psychology

Kelsey Nicole Billups of Letart, West Virginia, Science, B.S., Digital Forensics

Heidi Ruth Dennison of Canvas, West Virginia, Health Professions, B.S., Communication Disorders

Elizabeth Keenen Hance of West Liberty, Ohio, Science, B.S., Applied Mathematics

Amanda Lynn Harvey of Lizemores, West Virginia, Education, B.A., Secondary Education and French

Samantha M. Holiskey of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Liberal Arts, B.A., Political Science and English

Casey Marie Hudock of Dublin, Ohio, Health Professions, B.S., Exercise Science

Hailey Leigh Hughes of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Liberal Arts, B.A., Creative Writing

Zachary Dean Jones of Ashland, KY, Science, B.S., Applied Mathematics and Information Technology and Engineering, B.S., Computer Science

Shefali Khanna of Barboursville, West Virginia, Science, B.S., Biological Sciences

Brian James Leonard of Huntington, West Virginia, Liberal Arts, B.A., Communication Studies and Spanish

Sophia Diana Mills of Proctorville, Ohio, Liberal Arts, B.A., Political Science

Brandon Nicholas Murdock of Oak Hill, West Virginia, Science, B.S., Biochemistry

Mallory P. Newsome of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Health Professions B.S., Communication Disorders

Jennifer Anne Niemann of Huntington, West Virginia, Science B.S., Statistics and Business, B.B.A., Economics

Taylor Jane Norman of Looneyville, West Virginia, Liberal Arts, B.A., Political Science

Emily Augusta Proctor of Huntington, West Virginia, Liberal Arts, B.A., History and Spanish

Samantha Kay Sheppard of Saint Albans, West Virginia, Liberal Arts, B.A., History and Literary Studies

Eric Russell Sias of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Science, B.S., Chemical Sciences

Catherine Marie Wippel of Huntington, West Virginia, Education, B.A., Secondary English and Japanese and Spanish

At the morning ceremony, the first Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degrees from the College of Information Technology and Engineering will be awarded to seven people. Master’s degrees in mechanical engineering will be given to seven individuals at the afternoon ceremony.

Separate ceremonies will take place for pharmacy and medical school graduates. The graduation ceremony for the School of Pharmacy is at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and the medical school ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 5, both at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The official graduation date on medical and pharmacy diplomas is May 6.

Commencement notes