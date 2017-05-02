Maren Morris Comes to the Keith Albee on Oct. 12th. Tix on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com

Nashville, TN – Columbia Nashville GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Maren Morris ("My Church") has announced the fall leg of The HERO Tour 2017 , produced by AEG Presents, with 10 dates running from October 5 to October 28 throughout the U.S. Midwest and Southeast regions.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM local time this Friday, May 5. Fans can visit Morris’ website to purchase tickets at the on sale.

For The HERO Tour 2017 fall extension Maren Morris, who blends country, folk and pop influences, has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer VIP Experiences including concert tickets on tour. VIP Experience amenities include a meet & greet with Maren, early venue entry, an exclusive signed poster, and VIP merchandise. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ‘The HEROES Find’ which benefits fine arts programs and music education in public schools. For full details, click HERE.

Supporting the fall leg of the tour is RCA Nashville singer/songwriter Ryan Hurd, who opened for Morris’ during the winter/spring, SOLD OUT, leg of The HERO Tour 2017. The name comes from Morris' critically acclaimed ACM, CMA, and Grammy Award nominated debut album, "Hero."

Twenty-six year old Columbia Nashville singer/songwriter Maren Morris has quickly established herself with vocal styling’s that reflect her country, folk and pop influences. Armed with sheer talent, honest lyrics and a completely magnetic presence, Morris’ label-debut album, HERO, released via Columbia Nashville on June 3, 2016. One week after it was available, HERO entered the Billboard Country Albums chart at No. 1 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, which spans across all genres. With this, the Arlington, Texas native became the first artist in the history of Columbia Nashville to open at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts with a debut album in the Soundscan era. Morris’ debut single from HERO, “My Church,” set a record at Country radio by having the most chart reporting stations to play a debut single by a country artist with 107 stations the week it hit the airwaves in addition to being certified PLATINUM by the RIAA.

Later in 2016 Morris tied for the most nominations with FIVE at the 50th Annual CMA Awards, including Album of the Year (HERO), Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“My Church”), Song of the Year (“My Church”) and New Artist of the Year which she won, marking her first CMA Award. She was tapped by Billboard Magazine to receive the Billboard ‘BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST’ Award at the 11th annual Billboard Women in Music Gala as well as being awarded the Breakthrough Artist Award by the Music Business Association at Music Biz 2017.

Kicking off 2017 Morris took home the GRAMMY for BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE for “My Church” at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards in addition to having the most nominations for a Country music artist with FOUR to her credit including BEST NEW ARTIST, BEST COUNTRY ALBUM (HERO) and BEST COUNTRY SONG (“My Church”). She received SIX nominations for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards including Female Vocalist of the Year, New Female Vocalist of the YeaR which she took home the trophy for, Album of the Year (as artist and producer) for HERO, and Single Record of the Year (as artist and producer) for “My Church.”

Morris has appeared on Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America, NBC’s Today, CBS Sunday Morning, ELLEN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Talk, Chelsea, NCIS: New Orleans, Sprout’s Sunny Side Up, the 50th Annual CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards and the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Morris is currently on the road on her first-ever, SOLD OUT, headlining tour, The HERO Tour 2017, which kicked off in New York City on February 2.