Mayor's Office Drug Control Policy Releases Additional Strategic Plan
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 16:17 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
This plan was is a collaborative effort between the MODCP and Dr. Elizabeth Ruth Wilson, who completed a master’s degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School earlier this year and was a John F. Kennedy Fellow at the school.
Click the link below to learn more about the MODCP and read the strategic plan in its entirety.
http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/mayors-office-of-drug-co...