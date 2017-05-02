Mayor's Office Drug Control Policy Releases Additional Strategic Plan

 Tuesday, May 2, 2017

The Huntington Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy has released its updated two-year strategic plan for addressing the opioid epidemic in the City of Huntington.

This plan was is a collaborative effort between the MODCP and Dr. Elizabeth Ruth Wilson, who completed a master’s degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School earlier this year and was a John F. Kennedy Fellow at the school.

Click the link below to learn more about the MODCP and read the strategic plan in its entirety.

http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/mayors-office-of-drug-co...

 

