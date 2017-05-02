Kindred Communications to host Radio Legends Reunion

HUNTINGTON — Kindred Communications, home to six local radio stations in the Huntington-area market, is proud to announce the first Radio Legends Reunion on Thursday, May 4, at the Kindred-Capital Building, 555 Fifth Avenue in Huntington, in the first floor concourse at noon. This is a private luncheon, but is open to media members who wish to attend and/or interview the Radio Legends who will gather together as a group for the first time ever.

These are the legends who are expected to be in attendance for the Radio Legends Reunion (in alphabetical order by last name, stations in Huntington market unless noted):

Jack Comer (“Jack O'Shea” on air) — WKEE

Mike Cooper (“Jason Douglas”) — WKEE and WHTN

Bill Cornwell — WKEE and The DAWG (WDGG)

Jerry Crabtree (“Terry Collins”) — WTCR, WCAW, and WEMM

Charlie Dunlap — WTCR and WLGC

Tim Eppenstein (“Tim Tyler”) — WTCR

Jedd Flowers — Bubba Country, B97.1 FM (WEBZ)

Terry Hapney — WTCR

Gaines Johnson (“Dick Johnson”/”Little Britches”) — WWHY

Roben Jones — WMOV (Ravenswood, W.Va.)

Fred Kitchen — WMUL, WAEZ (Greenville, Tenn.), and WEMM

Scotty Martin — WCMI

Rick Robinson — WKEE

Marilyn Sargent (“Sarge In Charge”) — WTCR and The DAWG (WDGG)

John Simpson, (“Cousin Johnny”) — WTCR

Leland Steele — WCAK (today The Planet 92.7/98.5/WCMI-FM)

Mike Tussey (“Mike Todd”) — WIRO and WTCR

Paul Uhrbans — WSAZ, WGNT, and WKEE

The CEO of Kindred Communications, Mike Kirtner, is looking forward to hosting this talented group who moved radio forward as an entertainment, news and sports entity in the Huntington, W.Va., Ashland, Ky., and Ironton, Ohio, markets. “This is a very talented group, radio legends we all listened to in our — and their — younger days, or in many cases still enjoy today,” Kirtner said.

“It is our pleasure at Kindred Communications to put on a Radio Legends Reunion with a luncheon which will honor these greats from the local radio stations, under one roof, and to bring them all together regardless of the station or what radio group they were or are employed by. This event was over ten years in planning and will mark the first time legends from all radio groups in the Tri-State under one roof to celebrate their legendary careers, and Kindred hopes to make this an annual event.”

Certain radio Legends will have air shifts this weekend on two of Kindred Communications six stations, the all new "80s and More HITS 97.9" (WMGA) as well as "Big Buck Country 101.5" (WXBW), with classic country hits.

Other Kindred Stations include The Dawg 93.7, The Planet 92.7/98.5, ESPN 94.1 FM and AM 930 and Cat Sports 933 and 1340, as well as the Herd Insider magazine and Kindred Digital, a new extension of the Kindred’s company producing targeted digital marketing campaigns.