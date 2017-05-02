Most read
IS OD AN ATTEMPTED SUICIDE?
LETTER TO EDITOR: Consider OD Toll on First Responders
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 - 16:47 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
In two days I have experienced two over doses. I am physically, emotionally and mentally wore out. I only want to stay in my room and hide.
Our emergency service personnel need more appreciation and respect. They have their hands tied and can only do what they are allowed.
A friend suggested one hour of community service for each dollar spent on narcan. I'm asking for them to be arrested or put in a mental hospital for attempted suicide.
Before the question is asked, no it wasn't in or around the club. I had drove up on them and called 911
TERESA LOUDERMILK
Former Huntington City Council Member