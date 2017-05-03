Director Tells of "Guardians Volume II" Shooting: Wild Ride Ahead

Set to the backdrop of 'Awesome Mixtape #2,' Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes' aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.

Area cinemas will hold Thursday evening premieres of the new film. Times vary. Marquee Pullman Square and Southridge has 7 p.m. shows for both 2D and 3D. Some cinemas , though, offer a second showing. Check individual websites.

Friday "Guardians" will be sweeping over nearly every area cinema venue. Most will show it on multiple screens. Online ticket purchases are available.

(Note: The opening of "Guardians" means that long time hold overs will be vanquished to the phantom zone. Last chance for big screen viewing of such offerings as "Get Out," "Shack," and others. Certain films also will go to split scheduling i.e. day time shows or evening shows only.)