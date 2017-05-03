Walk with Mayor Steve on MU Campus This Afternoon

 Wednesday, May 3, 2017 - 08:56 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
To help address off-campus security, Mayor Steve Williams will join Marshall University students, administrators, faculty and staff at 5:30 p.m. today for a special Marshall "Walk With the Mayor."

The walk will begin in front of the Memorial Student Center on 5th Avenue. The group will be accompanied by City Council members; representatives from the Police, Fire, Public Works and Planning and Development departments; and a code enforcement officer.

