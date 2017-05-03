Marshall students honored as second lieutenants in U.S. Army during annual commissioning ceremony

Seven Marshall University students will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army during the university’s annual ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 5, in the Memorial Student Center’s room BE-5.

Since 1951, Marshall’s commissioning ceremony has served as the culmination of years of study and effort resulting in a cadet becoming a commissioned officer, according to Kelli Brewer, ROTC recruiting operations officer.

“This marks the transition from officer trainee to a leader of soldiers,” Brewer said. “Attendees will have the chance to witness military traditions as well as listen to advice from our keynote speaker, West Virginia National Guard’s Brig. Gen. Harrison B. Gilliam, director, Joint Forces Headquarters, Charleston, West Virginia, speak about their new leadership roles while leading soldiers under their command. Cadets will take their oath of office, pledging to support the Constitution of the United States against all enemies and to obey the orders of the president.”

Rick Arthur Allen is a graduate of Calhoun County Middle/High School in Mt. Zion, West Virginia. He is the son of John Allen and Heidi Allen of Chloe in Calhoun County, West Virginia. He is graduating in the spring of 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology. He will be pinned as a second lieutenant by Lt. Col. Mike Steelman. Master Sgt. Brandon McGuire, a non-commissioned officer, will render his first salute and Lt. Col. Cloyd Lilley, a commissioned officer, will administer his oath of office. Allen will serve in the West Virginia Army National Guard and was branched into Air Defense Artillery. He will begin the Basic Officer Leadership Course-B training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in January 2018. His first duty station will be the 174th ADA Brigade located in McConnelsville, Ohio.

Luke Elliot Braunlich is a 2012 graduate of Wheeling Park High School in Wheeling, West Virginia. He is the son of Fritz and Jamie Braunlich of Wheeling, West Virginia. He enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2013 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Luke Braunlich enlisted in West Virginia National Guard as a 31B. He has served with the 863rd Military Police Company as a SMP cadet. He will be pinned as a second lieutenant by his mother and his fiancée, Katie Snodgrass. Sgt. Andrew Brooks will render his first salute and Lt .Col. Fritz Braunlich will administer his Oath of Office. Luke Braunlich will serve in the West Virginia Army National Guard and was branched into the Military Police Corps. He will begin the Basic Officer Leadership Course-B training in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, in October. His first duty station will be the 154th Military Police Company in West Virginia.

Peter Edward Carman is a graduate of Ohio Valley Christian School in Gallipolis, Ohio. He is the son of Tim and Beth Carman of Gallipolis, Ohio. He enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2013 and is graduating with a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree. He enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard in September 2013 as a 12B Combat Engineer. He has served with the 111th Engineer Battalion and the 1092nd Field Support Company as a SMP cadet. His awards and decorations include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and Army Achievement Medal. Carman will be pinned as a second lieutenant by his mother and father. Master Sgt. Brandon McGuire will render his first salute and Lt. Col. Michael Steelman will administer his oath of office. Carman will serve in the active duty component of the Army and was branched into the Ordnance branch. He will begin the Basic Officer Leadership Course-B training at Ft. Lee, Virginia, in May. His first duty station will be Camp Henry, South Korea, in October.

Kelly Ann Gregg is a graduate of Spring Valley High School in Huntington. She is the daughter of Susan Bowen and Jeff Gregg of Huntington. She enlisted in Army Reserves in November 2007 as a patient administration specialist, going to active duty in 2010. Her awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism, Overseas Service Ribbon (2), Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon and National Defense Service Medal. She enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2015 as a Green to Gold scholarship recipient and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences. She will be pinned as a second lieutenant by her mother and her brother, Jeff Gregg. Sgt. 1st Class Cynthia Thedford will render her first salute and Maj. William A. Barnette will administer her oath of office. Gregg will serve in the active duty component of the Army and was branched into the Medical Service Corps Branch. She will begin Basic Officer Leadership Course-B training in Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, in July.

Victoria Anne Lyons enlisted in West Virginia National Guard in July 2013 as a 31B Military Police. She has served with 863rd MP Co and MED DET as a SMP cadet. Her awards and decorations include the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal. She enrolled at Marshall University in August of 2013 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in May 2016, and expects to graduate with her master’s degree in school counseling May of 2018. She will be pinned as a second lieutenant by her mother, Bruna Parlock, and her father, Patrick Parlock. Sgt. Alexander Parlock will render her first salute and Lt. Col. John Snedegar will administer her oath of office. Lyons will serve in the West Virginia Army National Guard and was branched into the Medical Service Corps as a 70B Health Services Officer. She will begin the Basic Officer Leadership Course-B training in Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. Her first duty station will be the West Virginia National Guard Medical Detachment in Charleston.

Brandon Nicholas Murdock is a graduate of Oak Hill High School in Oak Hill, West Virginia. He is the son of Richard and Diana Murdock and brother of Aaron Murdock of Oak Hill. Brandon Murdock enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2013 and is graduating with honors with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. He will be pinned as a second lieutenant by his parents. Master Sgt. Brandon McGuire will render his first salute and Lt. Col. Michael Steelman will administer his oath of office. Murdock will serve in the active duty component of the Army and was branched into the Medical Corps. He will attend Basic Officer Leadership Course-B training in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in July. He will then be attending medical school at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

Keith Andrew Schemel is a graduate of Lacey Township High School in Lacey, New Jersey. He is the son of Bill and Marianne Schemel of Forked River, New Jersey. He enrolled at Marshall University in the fall of 2013 and is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He will be pinned as a Second Lieutenant by his parents. Retired 1st Sgt. Gerald Schemel will render his first salute and Lt. Junior Grade Carl Schemel will administer his oath of office. Keith Schemel will serve in the active duty component of the Army and was branched into Armor. He will begin Basic Officer Leadership Course-B training in Fort Benning, Georgia, in November.

Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. To learn more about Marshall’s Army ROTC program, visit www.marshall.edu/rotc.